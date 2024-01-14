ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County early Sunday morning.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Wildol Street near White Sands Road.

Ridgeway says, the driver of a 2006 Honda Minivan was traveling east on Wildol street, traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a culvert, overturning and then striking a tree.

The victim died at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.