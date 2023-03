FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service confirmed the damage in two Upstate counties Friday was caused by a tornado.

NWS confirmed tornado damage was visible from northern Laurens County to southern Spartanburg County.

The preliminary maximum wind speed was estimated near 100 miles per hour rating the tornado an EF-1.