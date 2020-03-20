North Augusta closes City facilities

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Beginning Monday, March 23rd the City of North Augusta will close all City facilities.

While City facilities will be closed to the public, essential City services will be delivered. Essential employees will work as directed, either from home or in person.

These closures are an attempt to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. City leaders will evaluate service delivery and monitor COVID-19 for future changes.

The city will make the following changes beginning Monday, March 23rd :

Access to City facilities will be restricted with notices posted at each City facility:

Municipal Building will be closed to citizens

Riverview Park Activity Center and Community Center will remain closed

City parks with playground equipment will be closed; City parks without such equipment, including the Greeneway, will remain open for use

City employees should be contacted via email or phone. Handling of business will be via phone, email, conference call or video conference.

All City utility payments, permit applications, tax payments and business license payments will be accepted at the drop box located in the City Municipal Building parking lot.

No payments or applications will be accepted in person. People can also make payments on the City website, bill pay through their financial institution, or USPS mail.

City-hosted athletic programs will be suspended and City athletic facilities will not be available for organized practice.

Events and meetings scheduled at City facilities through March 31 have been cancelled or rescheduled.

To establish new utility service, call 803-441-4219.

For contact information for all City departments click here.

For COVID-19 information and its impact on the City click here.

