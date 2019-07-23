NFL star to open teen center in South Carolina

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — NFL star Josh Norman is helping his hometown.

He is working to turn the old Brewer High School in Greenwood into a teen center.

Norman visited Greenwood on Monday.

He spoke of the crime that has plagued the city.

He says it is now time to pass the torch to the next generation with hopes they’ll create change in the Greenwood community.

The Josh Norman Boys and Girls Club Teen Center is set to open in January 2020.

The teen center will serve over 1,000 teens each year by providing a space for creative arts, sports, STEM programs, health and wellness.