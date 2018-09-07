New website launched to recruit SC state employees; outlines benefits and positions in one place

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) - South Carolina state agencies need YOU to fill hundreds of positions still open right now.

There are approximately 1400 vacant positions and competition from private sectors often makes it hard for the state to recruit all of the employees it needs.

The communications director with the SC Department of Administration explained how the state is trying to beef up its recruitment efforts. "I think what this effort is designed to do is to help all agencies get the word out there that we have great positions with in the state, "said Kelly Coakley.

Several agencies including Department of Admin., SC DMV, and SC Department of Revenue helped launch the state's new employment website. The site features several tabs and links to fill you in on the perks of the jobs.

Coakley added, "It's a one stop shop to find out about what it means to work for the state it's also features for those outside of the state what it means to live in South Carolina.. videos of employees talking about the jobs they love."

State jobs come with 30 days of paid time off and 13 paid holidays and having enough time outside of work is a key factor for many employees when deciding to work for the state.

Genise Scott is one of those employees. She transitioned to the state after working in the private sector for 5 years. "It's very important for me to start a family and be a mom and know that I will have that time with my child and not have to be at work all the time."

SC DOA says the most-in-demand jobs available in the state are in information technology, health care, building and grounds maintenance, administration, and construction.

"We have something for every type of job. We have positions from accountants to zoologists..A-Z."

Corporal Bill Rhyne with SC Highway Patrol talked about his move from local law enforcement. He says his position with the state gives him more time to be with his family, but it also allows him to give back.

"You're doing something greater than yourself and it gives you a greater self worth when it comes down to it," said Rhyne.

State jobs also come with health insurance that kicks in on Day 1 of employment and opportunities for professional development.

To find out more click HERE for the state's new employment website.