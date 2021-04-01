New facility coming to University of South Carolina at Aiken for environmental waste clean-up research

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, or AMC, Facility that is planned for construction at the University of South Carolina at Aiken now has a contractor.

Today, the Office of Environmental Management (EM) awarded North Wind Construction Services (NWCS), LLC of Idaho Falls, ID, a contract to design and construct the AMC Facility. The new facility, to be built on the campus of the University of South Carolina at Aiken, will provide support for the mission of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management and the Savannah River National Laboratory, at the same time as giving opportunities for collaboration to academic institutions, private industry, and other government agencies.

According to the facility’s original proposal, the Department of Energy’s government-furnished facilities at Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL) are aging and rapidly being outpaced by private innovation.

Specifically, the Department of Energy is hoping that this new facility will help in providing safer, more cost-effective nuclear chemical manufacturing technology, facilities, and expertise needed to complete the safe cleanup of radioactive and chemical waste from Cold War activities including nuclear and energy research, at the same time as keeping up legally with environmental regulatory requirements.

Currently, according to the original proposal, the commercial chemical and manufacturing sector currently uses a range of proven, advanced technologies which deliver significant improvements in cost, worker and process safety, product quality, environmental stewardship, and workforce training. The proposal urged the creation of a facility like the AMC in order to both adopt and learn best use of these commercially available technologies by the Office of Environmental Management in order to better manage risks, improve program performance, and increase safety.

Affectively, a center like the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative will provide the Department of Energy with a modern “Research and Development” environment to bring together technologies from various national laboratories, commercial entities, and educational institutions with a focus on creating and adapting new approaches to help the DOE accomplish its 21st century energy plans.

The proposal for this facility and a request for desired contractors was made on Sept. 24, 2020. You can find more information HERE.