COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Law enforcement, prosecutors and others joined South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday morning. The legislation makes fentanyl trafficking a felony in South Carolina.

The law, which has been in effect since June, has already resulted in multiple charges under the new statute.

Under the law, individuals convicted of trafficking 28 grams or more of fentanyl could face up to 40 years in prison. This measure aims to target high-level drug dealers officials said.

“I believe this legislation serves as a deterrent to anyone who seeks to profit from this deadly drug. We must do everything we can to reduce supply and save lives,” said Mark Keel, chief of the State Law Enforcement Division.

According to figures from state health officials, fentanyl played a significant role in over two-thirds of all opioid-involved overdose deaths in South Carolina in 2021. Drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased by 35% from 2020 to 2021 in the state.

With devastating stories of lives lost to fentanyl overdoses, parents who have experienced the tragedy were at Tuesday’s ceremonial bill signing. They hope this new legislation will save lives.

“This is not the end of our fight. It’s too late to save our children but it might save your children one day,” said Patty Roberts.

Officials say the legislation makes it a felony to possess two grains of fentanyl or a fentanyl-related substance knowingly. A first offense is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, a second offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $7,500 fine, and a third or subsequent offense is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In addition, it is a felony to knowingly sell, manufacture, cultivate, deliver, purchase, or bring into this state more than four grams of any fentanyl or fentanyl-related substance. A first offense for trafficking four to 14 grams of fentanyl is punishable by at least seven years and up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. A second or subsequent offense is punishable by a mandatory term of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. For 14 to up to 28 grams, any offense is punishable by a mandatory term of 25 years in prison and a $200,000 fine. For 28 grams or more, any offense is punishable by a mandatory term of at least 25 years and up to 40 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.

While acknowledging that the law won’t single-handedly solve the fentanyl crisis, advocates and officials stress the importance of more comprehensive measures to assist those struggling with addiction.

Notably, the bill also includes a provision to enhance illegal gun possession penalties for anyone convicted of drug trafficking crimes in South Carolina. Offenders convicted of possession with intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture, or traffick a controlled substance will be prohibited from possessing a firearm in South Carolina and are subject to up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The firearm and ammunition must be confiscated and delivered to law enforcement.