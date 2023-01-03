MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Netflix on Tuesday announced a premiere date for season 3 of the hit series ‘Outer Banks,’ which is filmed in various spots around Charleston.
After a series of casting calls for extras to appear in the new season, production officially began in March 2022 and wrapped at the end of September.
The new season will hit the streaming platform on February 23.
In season three, ‘the Pogues’ are found washed ashore on a desert island after losing their gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, according to Netflix.
“Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.”
Production was rocked by the sudden death of crew member and actor Alexander “AJ” Jennings, who was fatally struck by two passing cars while walking along Sol Legare Road shortly after the July 4 holiday.
Jennings was serving as a body double/stand-in for the character ‘John B.’ in the new season prior to the deadly crash.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the second person to strike Jennings eventually turned himself into authorities. They are still looking for the person who initially hit Jennings.