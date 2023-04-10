FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County’s sheriff has apologized to a Timmonsville woman after narcotics officers and a SWAT team went to the wrong address Monday morning and searched her home for drugs.

No drugs were found and no arrests were made after the incident, which Sheriff TJ Joye said happened in the 300 block of East Market Street. After issuing the news release Monday afternon, Joye told a News13 reporter that the incident was the result of lazy police work.

“My philosophy is simple; ‘fess up when you mess up,'” Joye said in the news release. “As long as humans are involved, mistakes will happen, even though we do everything we can to minimize them. To me, the important thing is how you deal with your mistakes. We admit to them and try to learn from them.”

News13 is not using the woman’s name, but Joye said he “personally called” her to apologize and assured her that “appropriate action will be taken to make sure nothing like this occurs in the future.”

Joye also said that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is not involved in the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

