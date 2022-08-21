North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety needs help from the community in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run.
Anyone with information should contact Officer Golden at 803-279-2121 ext. 1.
by: Chynesah Sims
