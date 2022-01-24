Multiple injuries after accident in Edgefield County, South Carolina

(EDGEFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting an accident in Edgefield County causing multiple injuries.

According to authorities, the accident happened Monday around 3 P.M. near the intersection of Highway 191 and Hardy Place Road.

Officials say there were multiple injuries in the accident, but, according to initial reports by South Carolina Highway Patrol, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

According to the accident report, a 61-year-old man from Hopkins, South Carolina was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram traveling north on Highway 191 with a passenger, who is a 36-year-old male from Aiken.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the Dodge Ram drove left of center and sideswiped another vehicle, a 2000 Ford F-150 operated by a 15-year-old male driver, that was travelling South on Highway 191.

Officers say the 15-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and transported by EMS to a nearby hospital.

According to dispatch traffic, the 15-year-old was suffering from lacerations to his arm.

The driver of the 61-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram was also transported by ambulance to University Hospital.

There were no reported injuries for the 36-year-old passenger of the Ram.

All lanes of Highway 191 are clear after being briefly blocked due to the wreckage.

There is also no indication of charges in this case.