More South Carolina schools getting full-time officers

SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) - Students in several dozen South Carolina schools soon will have the protection of a full-time school resource officer thanks to a $2 million addition to the state's budget.

The State newspaper reports the money isn't enough to cover the cost of placing a full-time officer in more than 300 other schools that currently don't have one.

Sixty-seven school districts applied for part of the $2 million. State Education Department officials say the 38 winners were chosen based on need and their taxpaying ability.

Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year asked state lawmakers to include $5 million to help hire more officers. He re-upped the request after 17 high school students were killed by a gunman at a school in Parkland, Florida, in February.

