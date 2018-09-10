More South Carolina schools getting full-time officers
SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) - Students in several dozen South Carolina schools soon will have the protection of a full-time school resource officer thanks to a $2 million addition to the state's budget.
The State newspaper reports the money isn't enough to cover the cost of placing a full-time officer in more than 300 other schools that currently don't have one.
Sixty-seven school districts applied for part of the $2 million. State Education Department officials say the 38 winners were chosen based on need and their taxpaying ability.
Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year asked state lawmakers to include $5 million to help hire more officers. He re-upped the request after 17 high school students were killed by a gunman at a school in Parkland, Florida, in February.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop