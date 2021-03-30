More pedestrians killed on South Carolina roads in 2021 than this time last year

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Reports from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety show more pedestrians have been killed this year compared to this time last year.

So far this year, 39 pedestrians have been killed along South Carolina roads. One of them was Keron Powell, 28. The night of Feb. 2, Cassaundra Hester’s son never came home.

“I just knew something happened. He didn’t come home that night and when I called his phone he didn’t answer,” Hester explained. It wasn’t until the next morning that she got the call, her son was struck and killed on Highway 501.

“I can’t even look at his picture. I can’t even look at his picture without crying,” Hester said with tears in her eyes. Powell leaves behind two children, ages eight and five.

“I want to know what happened to my baby. I just want to know what happened,” said Hester. No arrests have been made in her son’s death. Neither for her best friend who was also struck on Highway 501 back in 1994.

“Don’t drink and drive. Don’t use the telephone. Pull over,” Hester said.

At this time last year, 37 people had been killed on roads in South Carolina.

Master Trooper Brian Lee told News13 that he’s expecting pedestrians to increase during the summer.

“We anticipate that there will be more people out, probably more people out walking,” Lee explained.

Facing traffic is just one way pedestrian deaths can be prevented, Lee said. He added more troopers will be on duty to prevent tragedies such as this. A tragedy that Hester said will take time to heal.

Trooper Lee said troopers are passing out reflective bracelets too, so drivers can see them at night. He said pedestrians who are walking at night should also avoid wearing dark colored clothing.