More earthquakes reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – There are now more earthquakes being reported in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to reports, Wednesday’s 2.6- and 1.5-magnitude tremors near Elgin were the ninth and tenth in a series of rumblings that have caused geologists to wonder how long the convulsions might last making the area the epicenter of a spate of recent seismic activity, starting with a 3.3-magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27.

Since then, a total of nine more earthquakes have been recorded nearby, ranging from 1.5 to Wednesday’s quakes.

Geologist Steven Jaume at the College of Charleston says he’d typically call the smaller quakes aftershocks of the first, but the fact they’ve continued for 10 days is puzzling.

No injuries or damage have been reported.