GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Maryland that is believed to be in South Carolina.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Angel Theresa Diggs, 17, was reported as a runaway missing teenager from Maryland.

Deputies believe that she is in South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said that Diggs was located in Greenwood in March.

Anyone with information about Diggs’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.