Meriwether Monument’s descendant says it has to come down

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A local black lives matter group wants to highlight the need for anti-police brutality measures and denounce a North Augusta monument that honors the lone white man killed in a race riot during the Reconstruction Era.

Now that a permit has been approved by the North Augusta City Council, those who want to protest at the Meriweather Monument can do so.

But we wanted to know what those who are directly connected to Thomas McKie Meriwether have to say about it coming down.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Brittany Meriwether Williamson, a descendant of Thomas McKie Meriwether. She said, “My first thoughts were that it has to come down.”

Shocking, but true.

The direct descendant of Thomas McKie Meriwether, the white man killed during the Hamburg Massacre race riot whose monument is part of a Black Lives Matter cry to denounce the honor, wants the tribute removed.

“Everyday that we continue to allow this memorial to stand, we are rememorializing those values,” she expressed.

Those beliefs etched into the granite at Calhoun Park tell the story of a man described in his day as a brave and patriotic martyr in July of 1876. But words such as “…he exemplified the highest ideal of Anglo-Saxon civilization…” and “By his death he assured to the children of his beloved land the supremacy of that ideal…” are what his distant relative, Brittany Meriwether Williamson, said have to go.

“As people who grew up in the south, you don’t have to go very far back to find people with racist values and white supremacists and slave owners,” Meriwether Williamson said. “A lot of us have that in our history, but we get to decide today what those values are and those are not my values.”

Meriwether Williamson said she has contacted the Meriwether Society, the genealogical family group, to join her in taking the monument down and started a Change.org petition to remove the statue honoring the man who is a cousin to her great, great, great grandfather.

She initially took to Facebook after viewing and reading the monument’s words.

Mayor Bob Pettit said he’s worked to see what North Augustans want. He formed a racially balanced group to address what to do with the monument after Kenton Makin first approached the city council with a request to take it down or denounce it in 2017.

“We talked about it and the consensus of this group was that the monument should remain,” Mayor Pettit said. “The primary reason was, and it surprised me, was if the monument remains it then becomes a focal point of what happened. And if it’s there, then we can use that as an example of if that happened then we can not allow it it to happen again.”



He went on to say, “That view point and opinion came from the African Americans that I was talking to and working with. The white members of the community were more in favor of removing it because of what it said because they were embarrassed by what it said because that’s not what they believe in.”

Pettit added that the group wants to take what was negative and make it educational, a move Meriwether Williamson said is good, but will not require the monument remaining.



“In 1916, 40 years after the massacre, there must have been a climate that said hey, let’s put this monument up and try to send this message as to what is the prevalent opinion unfortunately in the Jim Crow era,” Mayor Pettit said.

The Black Lives Matter Protest & Rally will be this Saturday at 5 p.m. It will begin at the North Augusta Municipal Building and end at the Meriwether Monument.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps

