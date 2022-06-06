SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – A man wanted in Florida was arrested Sunday afternoon at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to GSP at 2:12 p.m. to assist US Customs Officers.

Once deputies were on the scene, they ran Ivan Dario Gonzalez, 38, of Port Orange in Florida, through the National Crime Information Center. The information center showed that Gonzalez had an active warrant from Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.

Gonzalez was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition back to Florida.