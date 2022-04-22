SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina (WSPA) – Deputies said a man is wanted after shooting his girlfriend in the head Thursday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 11:30 p.m. to a domestic shooting in the parking lot of the Scotchman at 370 Bryant Road, the same parking lot where deputies arrested a murder suspect Thursday morning.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they located a woman in a vehicle who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

The victim told deputies her boyfriend, David Solis, 40, of Spartanburg, is the person who shot her.

Deputies said the woman and Solis recently moved to Spartanburg from Virginia.

A violent crime investigator signed warrants on Solis Friday morning for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle.

Deputies believe Solis is traveling back to Virginia in a newer silver Chevrolet Malibu that he purchased several weeks ago but hasn’t registered with the DMV yet.

The sheriff’s office said Solis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Solis’s location is asked to call Inv. Ken Hammett at (864) 503-4569 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.