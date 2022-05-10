AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County officials are looking for a man who left a dog outside of the Aiken County Animal Shelter after hours last weekend.

Security cameras captured images of the man exiting his vehicle before attaching a grey and white bulldog mix to pole outside the shelter. Officials say the dog became entangled up to its neck as it tried to free itself, before getting loose and entering Wire Road.





Photos courtesy: Aiken County Animal Shelter

Aiken County Code Enforcement would like to interview the man in the pictures regarding possible charges of animal abandonment, which can carry a penalty of up to $500 and 30 days in jail in South Carolina.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Code Enforcement at (803) 502-9000, Extension 3704.