OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot to death on a boat Tuesday afternoon on Lake Keowee.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the shooting occurred on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing Number 2 shortly after 2 p.m.

Oconee County Sheriff deputies said the shooting involved people on a boat and a jet ski.

The coroner’s office said a 29-year-old man from Walhalla was shot on a pontoon boat.

The coroner’s office said the man died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His identity has not been released.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.