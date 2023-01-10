FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW/WJBF) — A man was charged after deputies said he ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Walmart in eastern South Carolina on Saturday.

Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Gardner allegedly hit two people in the parking lot around 2 p.m. and while driving away also hit four unoccupied cars, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Gardner is held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to deputies. No other details were immediately available.