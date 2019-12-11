Man killed in shootout with cops on domestic violence call

ANDREWS, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been shot and killed after firing on officers investigating a domestic violence call in South Carolina.

The Georgetown County sheriff said no officers were hurt in the shootout Tuesday night in a neighborhood of mobile homes near Andrews. The sheriff did not release any other details.

The Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 31-year-old Kreed Cornell Bateman and said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning. The names of the officers involved have not been released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.