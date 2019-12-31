Live Now
Man fatally hit while lying down in South Carolina parking lot

South Carolina News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina say a 24-year-old man was run over and killed while lying down in the middle of a parking lot.

Columbia Police said he was struck Sunday morning in a lot shared by multiple restaurants. A department news release says the victim was “willfully lying down” when he was hit.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911. The release says no charges are expected to be filed. Police haven’t publicly identified the victim pending notification of family. The investigation is ongoing.

