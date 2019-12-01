Man falls to his death at a SC construction site

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A construction worker has died after he fell from a roof in Greenville County on November 29th.

Barron Dee Ford Junior, 22, of Lenoir, N.C. was working at a construction site on Tanner Price Way when the accident happened, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Ford was part of a crew installing corrugated metal roof panels on a warehouse that was under construction.

Shortly after 9:20 am, Ford fell off of the roof to the ground and died at the scene, the coroner said.

Ford died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso. His death has been ruled an accident.

The case is still under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The warehouse is part of the Garlington North development, according to real estate listing for the location.