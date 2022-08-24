SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing 12 charges of animal cruelty Wednesday morning in Greer.

Joevaughn Leon Meredith, 36, of Greer was arrested on 12 counts of first-offense ill-treatment of animals.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a residence around 9:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Brockman McClimon Road in reference to animal cruelty.

The department said officers were following up after serving a search warrant for the owner on August 17 due to the health and living conditions of the canines in the home.

Officials said 58 dogs were being kept at the residence, 41 of them will be taken to Greenville County Animal Care.