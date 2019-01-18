Man accused of throwing coffee on McDonald's employee arrested

Google Images for reuse. Google images available for reuse.

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP/The State) - Police have arrested the man who they say threw hot coffee on an employee at a McDonald's in South Carolina because he was upset over the wait.



The State quotes Camden Police as saying Thursday that Joshua Emery Noel turned himself in on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree assault and battery.



Multiple people identified Noel as the driver who threw a cup of coffee on the 16-year-old girl last month. Police say Noel admitted doing so during an interview after he surrendered.



If convicted, Noel faces up to three years in prison.