Man accused of killing fiancé denied bond in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of killing his fiancé was denied bond Friday morning in Greenville.

We previously reported that Brittany Michelle Davis had been living on McDaniel Avenue with her fiancé, Michael Lee Wilkerson, at the time of her disappearance.

Police said on March 16, 2020, the family of Davis contacted the Greenville Police Department to report her missing.

According to the police department, human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Georgia in April 2021. DNA testing confirmed that they belong to Davis. While it is believed that Davis died on or about February 12, 2020, the cause of death has not been determined.

Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, detectives had probable cause to charge Michael Lee Wilkerson with the murder of Brittany Michelle Davis.

During Wilkerson bond hearing, the defense argued that Wilkerson should be allowed to return to Georgia to stay with family as he awaits trail.

However, the family of Davis asked the judge to keep Wilkerson in jail until his trial.

The judge denied Wilkerson bond stating he poses too much of a flight risk to be let out.

Wilkerson is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.