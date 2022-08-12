PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island.

Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday.

The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watchstander shortly after 6:00 p.m. to inform them about the capsized boat and that a man was in the water wearing a life jacket.

Hicks was rescued from the water. He was taken to Station Georgetown “with no medical concerns,” officials said.

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown crew responded to a capsized vessel offshore Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Aug. 11, 2022. The Station Georgetown crew arrived on-scene and recovered the man that was wearing his life jacket from the water with no medical concerns. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo courtesy of Georgetown)

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown crew takes a photo with a 68-year-old man that capsized his vessel offshore Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Aug. 11, 2022. The man was wearing his life jacket and stayed with his vessel until the Station Georgetown crew came to rescue him. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo courtesy of Georgetown)

“The crew responded quickly and effectively resulting in getting on-scene and recovering the boater,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Hughes, Station Georgetown boarding officer. “The most helpful part of the case was that the boater was wearing his life jacket and stayed with the vessel.”

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department assisted with the rescue.