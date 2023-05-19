SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The Office of Environmental Management (EM) in Washington, D.C. has a big goal for the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

The agency announced it’ll be part of a 10 year cleanup plan that’s being laid out.

“The Strategic Vision 2023-2033 is intended to help us gaze further out to a place we want to be in the future,” EM Senior Advisor William “Ike” White said. “It sets EM on a course that will span a decade and inspire us all to achieve EM’s vital nuclear cleanup mission.”

EM’s vision for South Carolina includes, emptying and closing up to 22 of 51 underground waste tanks at SRS and completing disposal of remaining legacy transuranic waste.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines transuranic radioactive waste as waste that contains manmade elements heavier than uranium on the periodic table. It is produced during nuclear fuel assembly, nuclear weapons research and production, and during the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel.