NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- The Swank Company is one of many stores taking part in the tax-free weekend. A chance to save a little money on your back-to-school shopping.

The owner of the clothing boutique says they have stocked up on all items… especially clothes for back to school.

Each year for tax free weekend they look forward to selling clothes for kids while helping to save parents some money.

The swank company is taking it hey step further by making everything in the North Augusta store tax free…. Things like bath bombs and candles.

“We’ll have the tax free across the whole store so that is kind of like a promotion because I do think it is supposed to apply to the back school items but we will go ahead and cover the tax on our end for your entire checkout so you can go ahead and also grab some bath bombs or jewelry candle something fun like that” said Hannah Bassali, owner of The Swank Company.

Tax free weekend ends midnight Sunday. There’s no sales tax on schools supplies, clothes and some electronics.