McMaster: Some retailers, SC beaches to reopen; social distancing still required

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced during a news conference Monday that he would be reopening some retail establishments, as well as will open up beach access this week.

McMaster said his order closing some retail stores was canceled as of 5 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release, the new order reopens the following retail stores:

Furniture and home-furnishings stores

Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft, and music stores

Flea markets

Florists and flower stores

According to the release, all other businesses listed in the previous executive order will remain closed until further notice.

The governor said while the listed retail stores above will reopen, they must adhere to the strict social distancing requirements, which means operating at 20 percent occupancy, or 5 customers per 1,000 square feet.

Businesses must also not let customers congregate within six feet of one another, with the exception of families.

Another order closing South Carolina beaches will be canceled as of noon Tuesday, which removes restrictions on public access points to the state’s beaches, public piers, docks and wharfs.

According to the release, McMaster said he is now delegating to local officials the authority to restrict access to those areas.

McMaster said all other executive orders, including his “Home or Work” order, will remain in effect.