LIVE | Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to take part in AccelerateSC meeting at USC starting at 2PM

Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to take part in AccelerateSC meeting at USC starting at 2PM

South Carolina News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette will take part in the first meeting of the “Governance” component of Accelerate SC this afternoon.

According to the release, the meeting will be held at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center from 2 p.m. to around 4 p.m.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting last week, and the group is comprised of five components:

  • Response
  • Protection
  • Governance
  • Resources
  • Information

For more information, visit governor.sc.gov/acceleratesc-team.

