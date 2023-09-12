LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for Shaniya Nicole Anderson, age 13, as she is believed to be a runaway.

Shaniya Anderson was last seen walking from Park North Apartments near Park Road at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11th.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue shoes, and she was carrying a pink backpack.

She is 5’2″ and approximately 100 pounds. She does not have a mobile phone.

Authorities say Shaniya did not get on the school bus and was not at school Monday. She was reported as a runaway overnight.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Shaniya Anderson, please contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

Lexington, S.C. is about 65 miles northeast of Augusta.