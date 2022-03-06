LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – On Monday, March 7, the Lexington Police Department will be conducting several Public Safety Checkpoints within the town of Lexington.
These checkpoints will be in response to collision incidents, citizen traffic complaints, and previous enforcement in this area focused on speeding and unsafe driving practices.
Officers will be checking driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements.
The Lexington Police Department is committed to ensuring safer roadways within the Town of Lexington for its citizens and visitors through enforcement and education.Lexington Police Department