COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – 32-year-old Christopher Michael Alexander, of Gilbert, South Carolina, was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempted enticement of a minor for sexual activity, to be followed by a lifetime of supervision and registration as a sex offender.

According to the Department of Justice District of South Carolina, evidence presented in court on May 19. 2022, the FBI, U.S. Secret Services, South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Mount Pleasant Police Department participated in an online chat operation targeting child sex offenders, where an officer posed as a 13-year-old female.

On that day, Alexander engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the alleged 13-year-old female as well as sent and requested sexually explicit photographs through various social media applications and text messages.

Alexander ultimately traveled to the residence where he believed the 13-year-old lived to engage in sexual activities with her. At that time, he was arrested.Evidence presented in Court indicated Alexander made admissions to law enforcement that he previously engaged in numerous occasions of the sexual battery of minors.

Alexander admitted that he had previously digitally penetrated at least 25 infants on hundreds of occasions as well as digitally penetrated another minor child approximately six times a day for weeks.

Senior United States District Judge Terry L. Wooten sentenced Alexander to 23 years in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime of court-ordered supervision, and Alexander will have to register as a sex offender after release. There is no parole in the federal system.