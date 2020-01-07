Lab finds chemicals in water near SC airbase

SUMTER, S.C. – Lab testing funded by a South Carolina newspaper found high levels of a toxic chemical in the water supply of a community near one of the state’s largest military bases.

The Post and Courier reports the lab found tap water at the Crescent Mobile Home Park near Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter County to be contaminated with a compound known as PFOS.

Such chemicals have been linked to a variety of health problems, including cancer and liver and thyroid problems. They have been used by the military in firefighting foam since the 1970s.