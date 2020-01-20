King Day in SC drawing Democratic presidential hopefuls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The Democratic Party’s leading presidential hopefuls are splitting their time between the critical early-voting states South Carolina and Iowa at events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary is a crucial proving ground for a candidate’s mettle with black voters.
The state’s showcase holiday celebration, Columbia’s King Day at the Dome, is a notable and highly visible event for a Democratic politician.
The festivities are marked by a march through the streets of downtown Columbia and a rally at the Statehouse.
All the top-tier candidates plan to start Monday with prayer services around Columbia.
More Local Headlines: