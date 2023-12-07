COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday he will reappoint South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) Chief Mark Keel following a brief 30-day retirement from the agency.

Keel submitted his immediate resignation to Gov. McMaster on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Police Officers Retirement System mandates officers retire for at least 30 consecutive days before turning to covered employment. Following this guidance would allow Keel to receive the retirement benefits he has earned while continuing to lead the state’s top law enforcement agency.

While his career at SLED dates to 1979, following graduation from Georgia Southern University, he was named chief in July 2011. He was later reinstated in 2018.

“Serving as the Chief of SLED has been the honor of my career,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel in his resignation letter. “Being the Chief of SLED is an incredibly humbling experience. I have been blessed to be surrounded by dedicated public servants who every day strive to make South Carolina a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Keel said that the agency has grown tremendously over the past 12 years, and nearly doubled in size since 2011.

“With over 40 years of law enforcement experience and more than 12 years as the leader of SLED, Chief Keel is widely recognized by the public, elected officials, and the media as the leader of our state’s law enforcement community,” said Governor McMaster. “Retaining Chief Keel’s leadership and law enforcement expertise is a victory for our entire state. He is a true public servant, and I thank him for his willingness to continue serving the people of South Carolina.”

Assistant SLED Chief Richard Gregory, who has been with SLED since 1995, will serve as acting chief until Keel’s return.

Keel’s nomination will be sent to the Senate for confirmation after returning from his 30-day retirement. If confirmed, he will serve a six-year term.