NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WCBD) — A juvenile inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center became the first person to receive a high school diploma at the facility.

Credit: Al Cannon Detention Center

The 17-year-old was joined by family, teachers, and detention center staff for a ceremony in which he was awarded a diploma from R.B. Stall High School.

The graduate thanked his family and teachers for “never giving up on me” and also extended thanks to detention center staff who he said pushed him to succeed.

“I never thought I’d make it to this point but hard work pays off,” he said.

The Charleston County School District supplies teachers and curriculum for the juveniles who are required to attend during their time at the facility.

“The past doesn’t define who you are who you will become,” Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said during the ceremony. “Use this avenue to move forward.”

As for what is next for the graduate, community advocate Keith Smalls applauded the young man for making the “right choices” while at the facility. He said that the juvenile participated in other programs including a chess competition and basketball tournament.

“This journey is just the beginning,” Smalls said.

In closing remarks at the ceremony, CCSD teachers said the student’s drive to succeed was inspiring and “this was our first, but he will not be our last.”