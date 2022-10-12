CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina.

SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning.

The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs.

According to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, SC Canna, LLC is an integrated grower and distributor of medical-grade hemp products.

The company was founded by native South Carolinians. The company specializes in aeroponics, which allows hemp to be grown indoors from seed to wholesale.

“South Carolina’s agribusiness industry thrives on innovation. We’re pleased that SC Canna, LLC has chosen to invest in rural South Carolina with its innovative facility,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

“The future prosperity of our state depends on a thriving agriculture industry, and it is through investments like this one that will help the industry continue to thrive,” said Gov. McMaster. “We welcome SC Canna, LLC to our state and look forward to the positive impact they will make in Clarendon County and beyond.”

The facility will be located at the Clarendon County Industrial Park in Manning. Operations are expected to be online in 2023.

South Carolina lawmakers in 2019 passed the state’s Hemp Farming Act. It was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on March 28, 2019, allowing SC farmers to grow, handle, and store commercially grown hemp so long as the farmer passes criminal background checks and is licensed through the SCDA.

South Carolina’s Hemp Farming State Plan was federally approved in April 2020.