Hundreds of new jobs headed to Edgefield County

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Hundreds of new jobs are headed to Edgefield County. “This is certainly a great day for South Carolina,” Rep. Bill Clyburn said. “The main incentive to working in South Carolina is the people,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster added.

It’s those people who made Generac choose South Carolina and Trenton. Company leaders say they started on a journey to find just the right location looking at 15 states, 2,200 counties, and visiting more than 20 sites. They found what it was looking for right in our own backyard. “We have a great infrastructure with roads and utilities to make sure we have the critical power and facilities we need here,” Chief Operating Officer for Generac Tom Pettit shared. “We recognize that your Wisconsin-based company had many options when you considered expanding your manufacturing operation to the Southeast. And we are grateful that you chose Edgefield County,” Edgefield County Council Chairman Scott Cooper added.

The 421,000 square foot facility will support the manufacturing, assembly, and distribution of home, commercial and industrial generators, and other energy technologies, and engine and battery-powered equipment. “With power outages increasing 73% over 2019, just in 2020, they’ve become something that Americans have learned to depend on what we’re doing here in Trenton, South Carolina. Opening our facility represents relief to all of those people who depend on power for their everyday life,” EVP/President of Consume Power at Generac Kyle Raabe shared.

Ribbon-cutting for the Generac Power Systems facility in Trenton.

Governor McMaster said that for areas like Trenton and others in rural, sometimes neglected, areas investments like this have a positive impact. “It’s a great success story. And it’s really an inspiration to go in and see how they put these things together. They bring steel from here, cooper from there, wood from all, they try to source everything in the area or certainly in the United States,” he told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The company started operations at the facility in early July. The official ribbon-cutting happened on Thursday, October 21.”We started out with an intention to have 450 employees in the area. And then, we rapidly saw the labor market and the favorable business relationship. And we expanded that to 750 we’re currently at over 600 employees and we have the potential to go further for that,” Pettit added.

If you’re searching for career opportunities at the Trenton plant, you can learn more and apply on the Generac careers webpage.