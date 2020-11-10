House fire in Aiken under investigation

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The cause of a fire early Monday morning that consumed a house along Bell Clapper Court is now under investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The Silver Bluff and New Ellenton Fire Departments responded to a fully involved fire at a two-story residence on Bell Clapper Court Monday morning around 6:30 a.m.

According to the incident report, while on scene, the responding deputy for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office learned that this was the fourth time a fire had been called in at this residence, raising the suspicions of first responders.

The fire was deemed suspicious due to the fires that previously occurred at the residence. On November 6, 2020 there were two vehicles on fire. November 7, 2020 there was a brush fire at the same address.

No one was injured according to the incident report.