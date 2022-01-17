House and Senate sessions cancelled due to winter weather aftermath in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina House and Senate sessions scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled because of slick road conditions in parts of the state, officials said.

Poor conditions remained in part of South Carolina’s Upstate region and elsewhere after a winter storm dumped several feet of snow on some areas and ice elsewhere.

The winter storm brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Carolinas and several southern states on Sunday before moving into northeastern states on Monday.