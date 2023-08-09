FILE- Vehicles travel on Pelham Rd. as snow falls on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the southeast grapples with a sweltering summer, some may be longing for winter. Well, according to Farmers’ Almanac, those yearning for cooler temperatures could get their wish this season.

The publication recently released its extended weather forecast for the 2023-2024 winter and is predicting a “chilled, wet” season for the southeastern region of the United States.

“The Southeast and Florida will see a wetter-than-normal winter, with average winter temperatures overall, but a few frosts may send many shivers to snowbirds trying to avoid the cold and snow back home,” the publication predicts.

Forecasters also said that “unseasonably cold temperatures” are expected to blow into southeast states in mid-February.

The Farmers’ Almanac is a periodical that shares information on gardening, forecasts for skywatchers, and extended forecasts.

The publication’s website says its forecasters have relied on a “mathematical and astronomical” secret formula created by the Almanac’s first editor in 1818 to make predictions rather than using satellites or weather tracking equipment.

“The formula takes into consideration things like sunspot activity, tidal action of the Moon, the position of the planets, and a variety of other factors,” the website states.

