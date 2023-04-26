CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is making a pitch for the Walt Disney Company to move to her home state saying South Carolinians would “happily accept” the company.

While appearing on Fox News, the former South Carolina governor suggested Disney move its theme parks to S.C. amid growing tensions between the company and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor and the legislature,” Haley said. “They would welcome it.”

Haley’s pitch comes as Disney on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against the Florida governor and other state officials, alleging DeSantis’ actions are harming business.

In late February, DeSantis signed a bill that ended Disney’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, 25,000 acres that the company has self-governed since 1967.

That legislation was filed in response to criticism from Disney over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay ” bill, which restricts discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in public school classrooms from kindergarten through 12th grade. Disney has pledged to help repeal the law.

The Palmetto State is already home to a Disney vacation resort located on Hilton Head Island.