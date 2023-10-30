COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Monday filed to appear on the state’s Republican primary ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Haley returned to the place her political career began, the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, to file for the ballot. She was joined by supporters, including U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), State Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort), and State Rep. Nathan Ballentine (R-Richland).

“We have to start being a strong and proud America again,” she said. “We did it starting in South Carolina, we’re going to finish it at the Oval Office. I’m going to work hard to make you proud like I always have and together we will work on saving our country and getting our country back on track.”

White House hopeful Nikki Haley signs a filing to appear on the South Carolina Republican presidential primary ballot at the South Carolina State House on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/James Pollard)

The former U.N. Ambassador, on the heels of two strong debate performances, is gaining momentum in key early voting states, including New Hampshire and South Carolina.

A recently released Winthrop University poll showed Haley moving into second-place in her among Republican voters in her home state with 17% support, surpassing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Both Haley and DeSantis still lag behind former President Donald Trump by double-digits.

The Bamberg, S.C. native served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives for District 87 beginning in January 2005 until moving into the governor’s mansion in January 2011.

She left the office in January 2017 after being tapped by then-President Trump to serve as the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations. She left that office in December 2018.

Haley faces another South Carolina-based politician, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, in the race for the White House.

The 2024 South Carolina Republican presidential primary will be held on February 24, 2024.