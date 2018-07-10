Group to fly Confederate flag again at South Carolina capitol

Google Images Photo courtesy of Google Images

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group still angry South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn is again temporarily raising the rebel banner at the capitol.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party says it will fly the Confederate flag on a temporary pole for several hours Tuesday.

The day marks the third anniversary of the state removing the Confederate flag that flew on a pole on the Statehouse front lawn for 15 years. Lawmakers' decision was prompted by the killing of nine black worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.



The Secessionist Party says it will raise the flag every July 10th so a year won't pass without the Confederate flag flying.



About 200 flag supporters and protesters came to a 2016 event on the first anniversary of the flag's removal.

