Greenville teen charged with attempted murder after car hits SC deputy

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after he struck a South Carolina sheriff's deputy with a car.



News outlets report a Greenville County deputy suffered minor injuries to his leg when he responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. The sheriff's office said in a news release the car began moving when the deputy approached it in a parking lot and driver did not obey commands to stop and turn off the engine.



The sheriff's news release says the deputy fired a gunshot at the car, and the teenage driver accelerated and struck the officer.



The teenager was arrested and charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest. His name was not released.