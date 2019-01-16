Governor McMaster to give S.C. State of the State speech January 23

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will outline his plans for 2019 in a speech before lawmakers next week.



McMaster's office confirmed the governor's State of the State address to the General Assembly will be delivered at 7 p.m. on January 23.



It will be McMaster's second State of the State address. McMaster became governor in January 2017 after Nikki Haley was appointed U.N. Ambassador, but she was able to give what amounted to a farewell speech at the Statehouse.



In his inaugural address and in a budget proposal released Tuesday, McMaster has already given indications that his 2019 priorities will be tax cuts, bringing more businesses into South Carolina and education improvements.