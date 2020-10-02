Governor McMaster lifts occupancy limits in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday, lifting occupancy limitations in restaurants throughout the state allowing for 100% occupancy.
Face masks MUST continue to be worn by patrons and staff for the time being. The “last call” order which prohibits the sale or consumption of alcohol after 11:00 P.M. will remain in effect until further notice.
“South Carolina is open for business. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one – aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”Gov. Henry McMaster
Below are more safety guidelines that are encouraged, but no longer required:
- Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.
- Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.
- Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.
- Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.
