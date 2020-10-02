Governor McMaster lifts occupancy limits in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday, lifting occupancy limitations in restaurants throughout the state allowing for 100% occupancy.

Face masks MUST continue to be worn by patrons and staff for the time being. The “last call” order which prohibits the sale or consumption of alcohol after 11:00 P.M. will remain in effect until further notice.

“South Carolina is open for business. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one – aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.” Gov. Henry McMaster

Below are more safety guidelines that are encouraged, but no longer required:

Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart, to the extent possible.

Restaurants should limit seating each table to no more than 8 customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household.

Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated.

Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups.

